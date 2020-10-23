St. Augustine teen accused of shooting girlfriend in the face

A St. Augustine teen is accused in the shooting death of his girlfriend.

Da’Shaud Kendrell Williams, 17, was taken into custody Thursday evening on a felony manslaughter charge in the death of the unnamed 23-year-old woman, according to an arrest report released by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Though he’s a minor, News4Jax is naming Williams because of the severity of the crime.

The arrest report says Williams went over to the victim’s home about 7:50 p.m. Thursday for dinner. While he was there, the report says, the couple got into an argument over his plans to hang out with a friend later that evening.

Williams told investigators the argument escalated when the victim tried to push past him and threatened to douse him with hot cooking grease, according to the report. The report says Williams then pushed the victim away and shot her in the face.

The victim’s name, age and address were redacted from the report due to Marsy’s Law, which aims to protect crime victims by keeping their identities under wraps.

Williams was later found at an address off South Woodlawn Street, where deputies say he had a gun and was threatening to take his own life.