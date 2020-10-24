Man shot in the stomach at Westside shooting

Jacksonville, FLA – Saturday morning around 6 a.m., police found a man laying in a yard off Buttercup Street with at least one gunshot wound to his stomach.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

At this time, the victim is not cooperating and according to JSO Lieutenant Dwain Senterfitt this is normal following a shooting.

Lt. Senterfitt went on to say, “It’s just one of those things building the trust for the community and trying to get people to talk to with us. The reality is the detectives will try to talk with the people involved later but right now we just don’t have anything”

No suspects have been identified at this time.

If you have any information regarding Saturday’s shooting you are encouraged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904)630-0500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (800)423-TIPS.