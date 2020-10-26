JSO: Two women injured in separate shootings in Moncrief Park & Venetia Terrace

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says two women were shot Saturday night in different parts of Jacksonville.

In the Northside, one woman was taken to the hospital after being shot Sunday night in the Moncrief Park neighborhood.

Officers said they were called to the area of Moncrief Road and West 31st Street at around 7:15 p.m., where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Less than one hour later, another woman was also shot in the Venetia Terrace neighborhood. According to JSO, this victim was shot in the foot.

At around 7:50 p.m., JSO was dispatched to a home in the 6300 block of Alfredo Court regarding a person shot. That’s where officers found Jacksonville Fire Rescue treating a woman with a non-life threatening injury to her foot.

She was transported to a local hospital.

JSO says there were several people present when the woman was shot outside, near the home’s driveway. Police say none of the witnesses are cooperating at this time.

No arrest have been made.

The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating both incidents separately.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.