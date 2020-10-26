Warrant: Domestic incident reported at home on morning of shooting at Amazon center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax has obtained the arrest warrant for Daisean Biffle, the man charged in the shooting death of Ebony Nicholas, his girlfriend, at the Jacksonville Amazon center.

According to the warrant, the couple had two children, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office determined there was a domestic violence incident reported at their home on the morning of the shooting. The warrant states that the dispute “resolved around infidelity,” but does not say by whom.

The Department of Children and Families went to the house, the warrant states, and Biffle was still there. The warrant said he left around 7 p.m. after Nicholas' sister came to pick up the children, and that he was wearing a red hoodie, black pants, a skeleton mask and had a handgun.

At 7:09 p.m., the warrant said, Biffle arrived at Amazon -- about 40 minutes after Nicholas. It said he asked workers where she was and found her a few minutes later.

The shooting and attempted suicide were both caught on surveillance video, and were witnessed by several employees, the warrant states.

Biffle is being held on a $750,000 bond. He’s charged with second-degree murder.