Sources: 2 shot at Jacksonville Amazon center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax received a plethora of calls from viewers Tuesday night about a shooting at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Pecan Park Road.

Sources said one person is dead, and another person was transported to a hospital. Sources said this is not an active shooter situation.

There were numerous police cruisers spotted outside the building.

RIGHT NOW: Multiple reports of shooting at Jacksonville Amazon center. A witness tells me she heard gunshots then saw two victims on the ground not far from her. Sources say 1 person dead 1 transported to the hospital. @wjxt4 https://t.co/K1A4M4h8l1 pic.twitter.com/eLzgTwMSF4 — Corley Peel (@WJXT_CorleyPeel) September 30, 2020

A woman, who works at the center and asked to remain anonymous, said she heard gunshots while she was in the cafeteria.

A man, who also asked not to be named, said his relative was in the building.

“She was right there when he shot and security grabbed him and threw him to the ground,” the man said.

News4Jax has a crew heading at the scene working to gather more information. Addition details were expected to be released by police.

In June, a 20-year-old man who was standing in line to apply for a job at the warehouse was shot and killed. In that incident, two other people suffered minor injuries when two suspects opened fire, Jacksonville police said.