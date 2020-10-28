Jacksonville man hit by car in overnight crash on Philips Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 32-year-old Jacksonville man was struck by a car early Wednesday morning on the city’s Southside.

The collision happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Philips Highway near Baymeadows Road, according to a crash report released by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the unnamed pedestrian was standing in the left lane of Philips Highway when he was hit by a northbound sedan and knocked into the center lane.

The pedestrian suffered critical injuries, troopers said. His condition wasn’t clear Wednesday morning.

Neither the sedan’s 55-year-old driver nor its 26-year-old passenger was hurt.