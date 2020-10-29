Arrest report details events surrounding death of 3-year-old

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A day after News4Jax learned that a mother is under investigation following the death of her 3-year-old son, an arrest report revealed new details about what happened Tuesday night.

Amy Oliver, 46, was arrested after her son was found unresponsive on the floor of a bedroom on Republic Drive in Jacksonville Beach. Her son later died, and News4Jax learned that Oliver is considered a suspect in his death.

According to an arrest report, Jacksonville Beach police responded around 5 p.m. Tuesday to a call from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to assist at the home.

After they found the child in the bedroom and took him to a hospital, they found Oliver locked in the bathroom and she refused to come out, according to the arrest report.

When she came out, paramedics found self-inflicted wounds and took her to Memorial Hospital where she was eventually placed under arrest, accused of aggravated assault on an emergency care provider and possession of a controlled substance.

Court records show the child was at the center of a custody dispute between his parents.

Once Oliver was medically cleared, she was taken to the Duval County jail and booked. She is being held on $150,000 bond.

Oliver is not charged with the 3-year-old’s death.

There are more details in the arrest report, but large sections of the report have been redacted due to Marsy’s Law.