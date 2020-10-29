Jaguars reps to give Lot J development presentation at town hall Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Representatives from the Jaguars and Jacksonville City Council members are holding a virtual public meeting Thursday night to discuss the multimillion dollar Lot J development with the public.

City Councilmen Matt Carlucci and Randy DeFoor will lead the meeting, specifically offering the chance for the public to ask questions about where the money is going.

This week, the mayor’s budget review committee agreed to take on $208 million in debt to help fund the $460 million project.

Taxpayers are expected to foot the bill for up to $92.8 million in site construction costs for infrastructure improvements, including surface and structured parking under the current proposal.

Carlucci said the development would be one of the largest scale partnerships ever in Jacksonville. He said it’s bringing forth hundreds of emails from people with questions and concerns and so the city wants to address as many as possible.

“It’s nothing just to breeze by a vote on. It’s something we’re accountable to our citizens. Everybody loves the Jags, we love Shad Khan and I’m trying to be a fair broker. I’m trying to be fair to both sides, but I have to dig into questions on both sides,” he said in an interview on The Morning Show earlier this week.

The Zoom meeting starts at 5 p.m. Thursday. To join, use the meeting ID: 982 3247 2235 and passcode: 646651. Participants are asked to join the call by 4:45.

The Jags representatives will give a 15-minute presentation to start and then the public will be allowed to speak and ask questions.