Fired Jacksonville officer faces new capital sexual battery charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former Jacksonville police officer who was already accused of sex crimes involving children is now facing an additional charges after another person came forward with allegations, according to court documents.

Duval County jail records show prosecutors filed and additional charge of capital sexual battery against Matthew Butler, 41, on Thursday. The ex-officer was already facing three counts of capital sexual battery and charges of child porn and law and lascivious molestation.

Butler was a nine-year JSO veteran when he was arrested in March 2019. He was not eligible for bond and had a previously scheduled court date in November.

According to a court document, a child came forward claiming to have been assaulted while at Butler’s apartment.

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson was a former sex crimes investigator at JSO.

“One thing about children is when there is consistent history being given to investigators by more than one person and those stories line up, it’s hard to dispute what they’re saying," Jefferson said.

And because Butler was a police officer when the accusations first came to light, Jefferson said there’s reason to believe lawyers for defendants arrested by Butler might try to have their client’s cases overturned based on Butler’s credibility, particularly if he is later convicted.

“If there were questionable arrests or defense attorneys who contested an arrest, then they will look at those cases where was a part of based on credibility issues now,” Jefferson said.

According to a court document, the crimes allegedly took place between June 2009 and December 2015.