‘I can’t sleep. I can’t eat’: Mother mourns son killed in Arlington triple shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A mother is pleading for answers after her son was killed in a triple shooting Wednesday night in Arlington.

Loved ones identified Maurice Anderson, 33, as the man shot and killed in a home near Sandhurst and Mansion roads. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, two other men were in life-threatening condition after the shooting.

Kim Anderson, Maurice Anderson’s mother, told News4Jax on Thursday evening that the last 24 hours have been unreal.

“I can’t sleep. I can’t eat. I can’t do anything. I want my baby,” she said.

Kim Anderson said she has no idea who the shooter is. There was no information released about a suspect.

“I just want them to find out who took him from us. He didn’t deserve that at all,” Kim Anderson said. “If anybody knows anything, please come forward so we can find out who took him. All I want is to get justice for my son.”

Kim Anderson said her son leaves behind three children. She said life isn’t the same without her son’s smile and caring heart.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Including the victims of Wednesday evening’s triple shooting, 13 people have been shot in the Arlington area in just over a week.