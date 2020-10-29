Sources: Multiple people hurt, 1 dead in Arlington shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the Arlington community works to address a spike in violent crime, News4Jax sources on Wednesday night confirmed police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Those same sources said multiple people were also injured. The scene was near the intersection of Sandhurst and Mansion roads.

Details from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were expected to be given at a later time.

Before Wednesday night’s shooting, 10 people had been reportedly shot in the area over the last week. On Wednesday morning, a man was shot in his car, police said. The victim said he knew the shooter and JSO said it is now looking for the person of interest.

The community has nearly tripled its number of homicides this year.