JSO: Shooting, carjacking at Southside hotel leads to police chase, crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A shooting and a carjacking at a Southside hotel led to a police chase that ended in a crash Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday to a shooting at a hotel on Dix Ellis Trail, near the intersection of Baymeadows Road and Interstate 95. Police said a man shot a woman inside a hotel room and then carjacked another person at gunpoint.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, police spotted the vehicle about a mile away and got behind the vehicle. The man refused to stop when an officer activated his lights and sirens, and a brief pursuit occurred, police said.

Police said the chase ended when the suspect crashed into multiple vehicles at the exit ramp coming off southbound I-95 onto Philips Highway. He was then taken into custody. Police said a total of five vehicles, including the car that the suspect was driving, were involved in the crash, and two people in one of the vehicles involved were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital, and the carjacking victim was not injured.

Police said there is a domestic relationship between the shooting victim and the suspect, and the two were staying in the same hotel room. But police said there does not seem to be a relationship between the suspect and the carjacking victim besides from the fact they were staying in adjacent rooms.

The suspect is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, carjacking with a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Police noted the firearm was recovered.