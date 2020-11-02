Jacksonville middle school coach fired, accused of aggravated assault

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville middle school coach was dismissed Monday after he was arrested this weekend, the school district announced.

James Coney, a full-time paraprofessional and football coach at Oceanway Middle School, had been under investigation in early October after allegations of inappropriate physical contact with a student during an altercation, according to the school district.

Coney, who had been reassigned between Oct. 5 and Oct. 25 while the district investigated, was arrested Sunday in a separate incident and is accused of armed burglary and two counts of aggravated assault.

District personnel records show that Coney, 35, served as a part-time coach previously from July 2009 to April 2015 and then again from Oct. 28, 2019 through June 30, 2020.

Coney was working under the normal probationary status for new employees, the district said.