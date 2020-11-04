Ex-youth sports official gets probation in stalking case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who served as an official for a youth sports league and was arrested for stalking women in two St. Johns County stores last January was found guilty and sentenced to probation.

David Wayne Schroeder, 64, was sentenced to 364 days of probation on Oct. 2 and given credit for two days served in jail after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges that he was stalking women at stores in St. Johns County.

One of those incidents occurred at the Publix on State Road 13 and involved a woman who was carrying a young child around the store.

In addition to probation, Schroeder was ordered to undergo pyschosexual therapy, completely abstain from alcoholic drinks and is forbidden from entering bars. He was ordered to pay court costs and fees of $725.

Schroeder’s arrest was made more alarming due to the fact that he was an official for the i9 sports league. He had served as a flag football official within two weeks of his arrest. The i9 sports league terminated Schroeder after his arrest.

According to the arrest report, Schroeder followed a woman into Publix and around the store, even when she tried to lose him. The arrest report said he “willfully and maliciously engaged in a course of conduct directed at a specific person with caused substantial emotional distress to the victim and served no legitimate purpose.”

Schroeder admitted to police that he considered himself a sexual predator and has a criminal history that stretches back to the 1980s. Some of those charges included arrests for indecent exposure, lewd and lascivious conduct, solicitation for prostitution and offering for lewdness.