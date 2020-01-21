St. Johns County deputies arrest man accused of stalking women at stores

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A man St. Johns County deputies had identified as the man who followed women at two retail stores -- one victim while she was carrying a young child -- was arrested Friday, before the Sheriff’s Office released a second surveillance video saying they needed help identifying the suspect.

David Schroeder, 63, is charged with following, harassing or cyberstalking another.

The first incident happened Wednesday afternoon at the Publix on State Road 13. According to the report, Schroeder following into the store and around the store, even when she tried to evade him. The arrest report said he “willfully and maliciously engaged in a course of conduct directed at a specific person with caused substantial emotional distress to the victim and served no legitimate purpose.”

Another woman told authorities a similar-looking man followed her around a store in the same area.

According to the report, Schneider admitted to deputies he followed victims around the Publix.

“The defendant admitted that he thought the victim looked good and he followed her through the entire store,” deputies wrote. "The defendant stated he has a sex problem and needs help.

Schroeder has an extensive arrest history dating back to 1986, including at least three arrests for indecent exposure, lewd and lascivious, soliciting for prostitution and offering for lewdness.

After Schroeder’s arrest, the Sheriff’s Office posted the video below on Facebook over the weekend, asking for help identifying the man.

Yesterday, we posted images of a male subject who was alleged to have been following an adult female through an area grocery store, while carrying a young child. Today, we have acquired video from the store to assist in possibly identifying this man. We also have a second female who has come forward due to a man allegedly following her through a retail store, along the same traffic corridor in the NW District. In both circumstances, the scenario and likeness are similar, although it is not confirmed at this time to be the same individual.

Deputies said on Facebook they identified the man completely thanks to tips from the community.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is continuing.