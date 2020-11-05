74ºF

Denver voters repeal 30-year-old pit bull ban

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

DENVER, Colo. – It’s officially legal to own a pit bull in the city of Denver again.

Denver voters have approved lifting a ban on pit bulls in the city. The measure requires the animals to be registered.

Voters overwhelmingly supported Ballot Measure 2J, lifting the citywide ban on the canine breed that has been in place since 1989, WMAZ reported.

