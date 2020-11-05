Denver voters repeal 30-year-old pit bull ban

DENVER, Colo. – It’s officially legal to own a pit bull in the city of Denver again.
Denver voters have approved lifting a ban on pit bulls in the city. The measure requires the animals to be registered.
Voters overwhelmingly supported Ballot Measure 2J, lifting the citywide ban on the canine breed that has been in place since 1989, WMAZ reported.
Click here to read more.
PIT BULL BAN REPEALED: Denver residents will be able to own a pit bull for the first time in 30 years!#Election2020 #copolitics #CBS4 pic.twitter.com/wFYyciXrK6— Anica Padilla (@AnicaPadilla) November 4, 2020