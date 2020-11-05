Donors needed! Rivalry-style blood drive by LifeSouth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Do you bleed for your team?

In honor of the annual Florida vs. Georgia football game, LifeSouth is asking Gators and Bulldogs to show support not only for their team, but for local hospitals and their patients, by donating at rivalry-style blood drives on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6.

LifeSouth is facing an urgent need for blood donors, especially type O (positive and negative), and is eager to put these two teams' fans to the test and see who will come out on top.

Last year, Georgia fans saved the most lives!

Blood Drives for Thursday, November 5:

Florida vs. Georgia Blood Drive, Hosted by Baptist Health Systems, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Southbank Plaza (1650 and 1660 Prudential Drive)

LifeSouth’s Northeast Florida Donor Center, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (7840 Baymeadows Way)

Chet’s Creek Church, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hodges Campus (4420 Hodges Boulevard)

Blood Drives for Friday, November 6:

River City Science Academy, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Main Campus (7605 Beach Boulevard)

LifeSouth’s Northeast Florida Donor Center, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 7840 Baymeadows Way

CDA Technical Institute, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 91 Trout River Drive

Donor information:

Appointments are encouraged, and can be made at LifeSouth.org.

All donors will receive a “Bleed for Your Team” T-shirt and a $10 gift card, while supplies last.

LifeSouth is also testing all donors for COVID-19 antibodies.

Click here for more information.