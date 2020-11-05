Pete’s Bar takes Thanksgiving party off the table

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – We cran’t believe it.

Pete’s Bar in Neptune Beach will not hold its annual Thanksgiving party this year.

The bar owner and staff posted the news to social media on Wednesday. They said it was not an easy decision to make.

“We can not, in good conscience, hold the event while the COVID-19 pandemic is still a factor in all out lives,” the post said.

Pete’s Bar said it is working with the City of Jacksonville to see if the bar could hold a late “Thanksgiving party” in 2021.

