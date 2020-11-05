71ºF

Local News

Pete’s Bar takes Thanksgiving party off the table

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Pete's Bar, Neptune Beach, Thanksgiving party
People crowd the streets of Neptune Beach for the annual Pete's Bar Thanksgiving Day party
People crowd the streets of Neptune Beach for the annual Pete's Bar Thanksgiving Day party

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – We cran’t believe it.

Pete’s Bar in Neptune Beach will not hold its annual Thanksgiving party this year.

The bar owner and staff posted the news to social media on Wednesday. They said it was not an easy decision to make.

“We can not, in good conscience, hold the event while the COVID-19 pandemic is still a factor in all out lives,” the post said.

Pete’s Bar said it is working with the City of Jacksonville to see if the bar could hold a late “Thanksgiving party” in 2021.

For more information, click here.

Pete's Bar Neptune Beach
Pete's Bar Neptune Beach
Hundreds of people gathered at Pete’s Bar in Neptune Beach for their annual Thanksgiving celebration.
Hundreds of people gathered at Pete’s Bar in Neptune Beach for their annual Thanksgiving celebration. (WJXT)

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: