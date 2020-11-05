76ºF

Florida adds over 6,000 COVID-19 cases for 1st time since mid-August

State now averaging 4,235 cases a day over last 2 weeks

Staff, News4Jax

FILE - In this April 16, 2020, file photo, vials containing nasal swabs collected at a COVID-19 drive-through testing site are dropped into a plastic bag to be sent off for processing after being collected in St. Louis. An Associated Press review of more than 20 states found that before the coronavirus outbreak many had at least a modest supply of N95 masks, gowns, gloves and other medical equipment. But those supplies often were well past their expiration dates, left over from the H1N1 influenza outbreak a decade ago. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s daily reported COVID-19 cases continued to climb Thursday with 6,257 confirmed cases added in data reported by the state health department.

Not counting a Sept. 1 data dump that artificially spiked the state’s reported cases, the last time Florida reported more than 6,000 cases in one day was Aug. 15.

Over the last two weeks, the state has posted a rolling average of 4,235 new cases a day.

Statewide, Florida has reported 827,380 cases of COVID-19 since March with 50,077 hospitalizations over the last eight months.

In the 11 Northeast Florida counties tracked by News4Jax, 508 new cases were reported Thursday. Of those, 201 were reported in Duval County.

The state’s hospitalizations are also rising. As of a Thursday afternoon count, 2,527 people were hospitalized with primary diagnoses of the virus, according to numbers posted on the state Agency for Health Care Administration website. That includes 145 patients in Duval County.

The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported 39 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,170 since the pandemic began.

None of the deaths added Thursday were in Northeast Florida counties.

The statewide positivity rate based on Wednesday testing was 6.20%, according to the health department, while Duval County’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests Wednesday was 4.84%.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

