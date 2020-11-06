City hosts beach cleanup Saturday for endangered right whales

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful will host the 12th annual Right Whale Beach Cleanup on Saturday morning.

The event is from 8 to 10 a.m.

Volunteer check-in is at the American Red Cross station at 1 First Street North in Jacksonville Beach.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old or accompanied by an adult. Community service certificates will be available for participants.

The cleanup celebrates the North Atlantic right whales' yearly return to their only known calving area in the southeastern United States.

With as few as 450 right whales remaining, protecting this highly endangered species and its offspring is essential to bringing them back from the brink of extinction, the city said.

For more information, call 904-255-8276.