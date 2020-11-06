Crash involving Amtrak train, vehicle on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police were called Thursday night to the scene of a crash involving an Amtrak train, which collided with a car that was crossing a railroad track on Jacksonville’s Westside.

The scene was at Roosevelt Boulevard & Avent Drive, and Amtrak said the crash was reported shortly after 10 p.m. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone in the vehicle was injured.

Amtrak sent News4Jax a statement, which said no injuries were reported on board the train. A spokesperson said the Amtrak Police Department is working with Jacksonville police to investigate.

The spokesperson said the vehicle was “trespassing on the tracks.”

