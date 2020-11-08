Jacksonville corrections officer accused of bringing drugs into jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A corrections officer already under investigation was arrested early Sunday morning when officers said they caught him bringing methamphetamines and marijuana cigarettes into the jail.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Pat Ivey said Hunter Jean, 24, was charged with three felonies: delivering and distributing meth, delivering and distributing meth, and introduction of contraband into corrections facility.

Jean had been a JSO corrections officer for almost four years. He resigned from the Sheriff’s Office after he was arrested.

Ivey said Jean had been under investigation by the JSO integrity and special investigations since Oct. 20 and it appears Jean was paid to get the drugs and not the dealer. Ivey emphasized that the case is still under investigation and if anyone else was involved, “We’ll find them.”

Ivey said the drugs were confiscated before they reached any inmates, but they are trying to determine if Hunter brought drugs into the jail before.

This was the 10th arrest of a JSO employee this year. Four of them were corrections officers, four were police officers and two were civilians.