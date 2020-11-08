77ºF

Local News

Naked man with gunshot found dead in plastic container in retention pond

Marilyn Parker, Reporter

Steve Patrick, Digital Managing Editor, Jacksonville

Tags: Jacksonville, Homicide
Jacksonville police say a body in a plastic storage container was found Sunday morning in this pond.
Jacksonville police say a body in a plastic storage container was found Sunday morning in this pond. (Riley Storey/WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police called to a Windy Hill neighborhood by a man out walking his dog Sunday morning found a plastic container dumped in a retention pond. Inside, police found a naked man dead with a gunshot wound.

A Jacksonville homicide detective said the dive team retrieved a gray storage container from the pond on Dalry Drive, east of Southside Boulevard, and only a block from Windy Hill Elementary School. The victim inside was estimated to be between 30-40 years old.

Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said it appeared the man was shot elsewhere and the container dumped at this site within the last 24-36 hours. The medical examiner is attempting to identify the victim and JSO is also checking missing person records.

The pond is on land owned by the city of Jacksonville and adjoins the Windy Hill Community Center.

Anyone with information about the case or saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Body found in container in retention pond on Dalry Drive.
Body found in container in retention pond on Dalry Drive.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: