Naked man with gunshot found dead in plastic container in retention pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police called to a Windy Hill neighborhood by a man out walking his dog Sunday morning found a plastic container dumped in a retention pond. Inside, police found a naked man dead with a gunshot wound.

A Jacksonville homicide detective said the dive team retrieved a gray storage container from the pond on Dalry Drive, east of Southside Boulevard, and only a block from Windy Hill Elementary School. The victim inside was estimated to be between 30-40 years old.

Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said it appeared the man was shot elsewhere and the container dumped at this site within the last 24-36 hours. The medical examiner is attempting to identify the victim and JSO is also checking missing person records.

The pond is on land owned by the city of Jacksonville and adjoins the Windy Hill Community Center.

Anyone with information about the case or saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.