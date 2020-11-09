76ºF

Local News

Police search for man wanted for sexual battery in Jacksonville

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

Tags: Wanted
Lydell Brown is wanted by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for sexual battery.
Lydell Brown is wanted by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for sexual battery. (WJXT 2020)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance to find a man who is wanted for sexual battery.

A spokesperson for JSO didn’t release additional details but said they are looking for 22-year-old Lydell Gerard Brown.

Anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of Brown is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: