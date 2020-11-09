There are now more than 50.3 million COVID-19 cases worldwide and the US has the most cases on record with nearly 10 million.

Nationwide, more than 237,000 people have died.

With flu season upon us, health experts worry the two illnesses could lead to hospitals becoming overwhelmed. Some hospitals in Northeast Florida are already at a tipping point.

State data shows there are no available hospital beds in Columbia County. Elsewhere, like in Duval County, hundreds of beds are still available.

Today, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris will mobilize a group of scientists to help fight #COVID19. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/zj9TU0hsDL — Zachery Lashway (@ZachLashway) November 9, 2020

This while news of Joe Biden’s win prompted people to take to the streets. Locally, two major sports events took place at TIAA Bank Stadium this past weekend. Looking at pictures from the events showing people without masks, Dr. Reza said it’s frightening to look at pictures from the events that show not everyone is wearing masks.

“It frightens me for the other people will come in contact with and how readily this virus is transmitted between people,” Infectious Disease Physician with CAN Community Health Jacksonville Mohammed Reza said.

Doctors say if COVID-19 or flu cases continue to climb, the number of available beds will drop. Getting the flu vaccine is one way to fight a disaster-scenario where hospitals become overwhelmed.

“It’s so important now to get the flu vaccine from now on. The thought process is if you get the vaccine, it protects you against the flu, so that would decrease your need to go into the hospital for the flu which would further exposing yourself to COVID as well as going to the store to get medications to treat your flu symptoms, for many as who can over 6-months-old can get the vaccine and really should at this point,” Dr. Reza said.

In the last 24 hours, in the 11 county region News4Jax monitors cases, 466 new cases of coronavirus were reported.

