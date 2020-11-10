2020 Veterans Day deals, discounts and more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With Veterans Day upon us, there are lots of business around the state offering discounts for veterans and their families on Wednesday.

Military IDs must be presented in order to take advantage of the deals, and the majority of the deals are offered for dine-in only.

Here’s where military veterans can eat free or receive discounted foods on Veterans Day:

We're saluting our Veterans & Active Military Service guests by sharing a sweet thank you on Veterans Day, 11/11. 🍩 If you’d like to join in, honor a hero with an e-gift card from https://t.co/JVIKFwoYKw. 🧡 Limit one per guest while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/8HSsRuOFdM — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) November 9, 2020

Click here for more deals and information. Did we miss anything? Email CLuter@wjxt.com to have something added to the list!