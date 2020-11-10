2020 Veterans Day deals, discounts and more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With Veterans Day upon us, there are lots of business around the state offering discounts for veterans and their families on Wednesday.
Military IDs must be presented in order to take advantage of the deals, and the majority of the deals are offered for dine-in only.
Here’s where military veterans can eat free or receive discounted foods on Veterans Day:
- 7-Eleven: Veterans with a Veterans Advantage account can link their account to the convenience store chain’s 7Rewards loyalty program to get special offers including a free cup of coffee for Veterans Day.
- Applebee’s: Free meal from a special menu but offers can vary.
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free meal up to $14.95 and free Dr. Pepper beverage.
- Bob Evans: Free meal from a special menu.
- Bonefish Grill: Ongoing 10% discount daily.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries.
- Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: Free meal up to $10. No purchase required.
- Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty military can receive a meal from a fixed menu. The deal is for dine-in only at participating restaurants. For a list of free menu items, click here.
- Chicken Salad Chick: Free Chick Special and regular drink.
- California Pizza Kitchen: Free meal from a special menu.
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Free order of calamari with any purchase to all veterans, active military, police officers and firefighters with a valid ID through Wednesday. The chain also has an ongoing 10% discount for active and retired service members.
- Cicis Pizza: Free adult buffet for veterans with military ID and a coupon posted at www.cicis.com/veteransday.
- Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.
- Dairy Queen: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free medium Blizzard on Wednesday. Proof of service is required.
- Denny’s: Veterans and military personnel can get a free build-your-own grand slam from 5 a.m. to noon on Wednesday. The offer is for dine-in only, and hours can vary by location.
- Dunkin': Veterans and active-duty military can get a free doughnut of their choice for in-store only.
- Einstein Bros. Bagels: Free hot or iced medium coffee when veterans state that they are a veteran.
- Golden Corral: Active-duty military or veterans can pick up a promotional card at a restaurant throughout November to receive a free meal. The cards can be redeemed from now until May 31 for dine-in only, Monday to Thursday.
- Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut of choice and small hot or iced coffee.
- Little Caesars: Free lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday.
- Metro Diner: 50% off breakfast, lunch or dinner.
- McDonald’s: All San Antonio locations will be giving away a free breakfast combo meal of choice to all veterans and active-duty servicemen and women showing proper military ID on Veterans Day from 6-10:30 a.m.
- Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin' Onion and Coke product Wednesday.
- Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists can receive a free appetizer or dessert from a fixed menu. Guests must show a valid military ID.
- Red Robin: Military Royalty members can receive a free tavern burger with bottomless steak fries from Nov. 12 to Nov. 30. This offer is available for to-go or dine-in.
- Smoothie King: Free 20-ounce smoothie of choice.
- Sonny’s BBQ: Free pork sandwich Wednesday, plus service people that stop by on Veterans Day will also receive a voucher for a free BBQ Egg Roll appetizer, redeemable with a valid military ID from Dec. 1-15.
- Starbucks: Free tall hot brewed coffee for veterans, active service members and their spouses Wednesday.
- Target is offering a 10% military discount Sunday through Veterans Day. Here’s how to sign up.
Click here for more deals and information. Did we miss anything? Email CLuter@wjxt.com to have something added to the list!