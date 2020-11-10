District to announce name and mascot for high school in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – In St. Johns County, crews are hard at work building a new high school to help address overcrowding in the district. The St. Johns County School Board said the new school is desperately needed.

The high school, which up until today has been referred to as High School HHH, will finally have a name.

At its topping off ceremony today at 1 p.m., district officials will announce the school’s name and mascot.

The name will be chosen from a list of finalists that were narrowed down by the results of a survey given to parents.

Some options included Ancient City High School, Nine Mile High School, Tacoi High School, North River High School, and River Valley High School.

The district has already announced the school’s colors: burnt orange, gunmetal gray, and black.

There are 11 options for a mascot; including the bulls, longhorns, tigers, razorbacks, toros, hurricanes, Vikings, or moccasins.

The high school, located near the intersection of International Golf Parkway north of State Road 16 will eventually hold 2,000 students easing crowding at Bartram Trail and Nease High Schools.

A topping off ceremony is a milestone for any major construction. It marks when the last beam is placed.