Couple discovers, returns WWII veteran’s keepsakes to family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One local couple found some important items belonging to a World War II veteran and vowed to get them to their family member if possible.

“I found the flag; she found the family,” said Lloyd Hyatt. Lloyd and Melissa Hyatt were shopping for fiesta wear at an antique shop in Wildwood, Florida when they stumbled across a commemorative war burial flag tucked away on one of the shelves.

Lloyd, a veteran himself, knew the flag was oddly placed and didn’t belong in that shop.

“The interesting thing about this flag is it had the guy’s ID card and it actually had some other memorabilia. And I just felt that it didn’t belong in there and we should make an attempt to get it back to the family if at all possible,” said Lloyd Hyatt.

This unique piece of history would unlock the answer to a mystery, decades in the making.

“It’s just a treasure trove of information about this guy. He was a World War II Veteran, honorably discharged. He was a plank owner on a destroyer escort that was out in the pacific. And so, his original DD214 was in there, his honorable discharge was in there, paperwork for his burial in Springfield, Massachusetts was in there, and there was actually a letter from Harry Truman thanking him for his service,” said Lloyd Hyatt.

Edwin Smith was the name on the ID card.

In addition to these pieces, there were also 3 shell casings from his military funeral, ribbons with two stars, a ruptured duck patch, and identification cards.

“He had a wife he had left behind. 2 sons and some grandchildren. It talked about how highly he was respected in the community. You know? And was going to be missed. So I started with that using some search engines with the family members,” said Melissa Hyatt.

Melissa reached out to several of Edwin Smith’s family members via Facebook to try and connect with them to get the items to its rightful owner.

After going through a few different family members, they heard back from Smith’s son.

“We ended up sending it to the original address that we had. It was amazing actually because they received, he received it on Labor Day. And sent me a message thanking us again for what we had done you know? And he said what they decided to do was that each family member was going to have Eddy with them for two weeks and then it was going to go on to the next family member. And that the final place was going to be with his son. I get chills over that,” said Melissa Hyatt.

“My biggest fear was that we were going to find a family that didn’t care. Or they were indifferent to it. And we were so glad that didn’t happen. And so we’re put in places in life where you just know what’s the right thing to do and this is one of them,” said Lloyd Hyatt.

A mystery no longer, from the shelves of an antique shop to back with its rightful owners in Massachusetts.

While it’s still unknown how these items ended up in Florida, World War II Veteran Edwin Smith’s commemorative burial box is back where it belongs.

Proving a good deed goes a long way, the Hyatt’s encourage anyone that stumbles across pieces of history like this one to try to get it back to its rightful owner.