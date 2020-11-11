These Northeast Florida schools are closing Thursday due to Tropical Storm Eta

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Eta crept towards the west coast on Wednesday afternoon, some school districts in Northeast Florida made the decision to close schools on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the school districts that will be closed, the districts that will be open and the districts that have yet to make a decision.

Duval County

Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said all students in Duval County will move to online learning on Thursday and all after-school activities have been canceled.

Alachua County

The school district in Alachua County was the first in Northeast Florida to announce schools would be closed on Thursday. No decision has been made about Friday.

The University of Florida also canceled classes on Thursday.

UF Alert UF classes canceled, campus offices closed Thursday, Nov. 12 because of TS Eta. Will re-open Friday, Nov. 13. Check https://t.co/qE8GKoMm4V for details. — UF Alert (@UFAlert) November 11, 2020

Columbia County

Columbia County is also closing its schools in anticipation of the storm. Nearby school districts in Marion, Suwannee and Gilchrist counties also decided to close schools on Thursday.

Clay County

Clay County leaders are monitoring Eta and plan to wait until around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday before making any announcements on possible closures.

Camden County

Camden County Schools in Georgia said it will have school on Thursday and Friday.

“The current path of the storm is not predicted to have a direct impact on our community but we will remain vigilant in tracking the storm and determining if we need to make any adjustments to plans for the school schedule,” the school district wrote in a Facebook post. “We are currently planning to have school on Thursday, November 12th and Friday, November 13th as regularly scheduled.”

News4Jax reached out to several other school districts to find out what their plans are but we have not yet heard back.