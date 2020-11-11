Tropical Storm Eta headed to Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The latest update from the National Hurricane Center shows Eta will move through Northeast Florida as a Tropical Storm.

By Thursday morning, tropical storm conditions are possible, bringing showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall and flooding, according to the NHS.

News4Jax is reaching out to school districts to find out what their plans for classes.

Richard Nunn is tracking Eta and forecasting possible impacts on The Morning Show. Watch live here.