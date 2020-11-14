Florida’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases this month tops 5,000

For the first two weeks of November, Florida has reported an average of 5,182 new coronavirus cases each day. That’s nearly double the daily average the state was seeing in the first two weeks of October.

Daily case numbers have seen a steady climb over the last six weeks, and Florida reported less than 4,300 new cases only once in the last 14 days.

According to data from the Florida Department of Health, the state added 4,544 confirmed cases Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 875,096 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Duval County added 134 cases on Saturday. So far in November, Jacksonville is averaging 195 cases a day. The city has reported a total of 37,998 cases since March.

Positivity rates and hospitalizations are also on the rise.

Florida and most area counties averaged close to 5% positivity last month. But the state has dropped below 7% just once in the last seven days.

As of mid-afternoon Saturday, an update on the Agency for Health Care Administration website showed 3,151 people hospitalized because of primary diagnoses of COVID-19.

That was up from 2,564 a week earlier and 2,351 two weeks ago, according to numbers compiled daily by The News Service of Florida.

Jacksonville and Duval County daily coronavirus cases since June 1

The largest number of hospitalizations as of mid-afternoon Saturday was in Miami-Dade County, with 440. It was followed by Broward County, with 300; Palm Beach County, with 227; Hillsborough County, with 225; Duval County, with 179; Pinellas County, with 162; and Orange County with 157.

No other county had more than 100.

The state’s outbreak peaked over the summer, with nearly 10,000 patients being treated in late July.

There were an additional 45 deaths recorded in the state Saturday, bringing the total since March to 17,704. Two of those were in Putnam County, which has reported 56 total deaths.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.