15 semifinalists for VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year named

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 175 teachers were nominated by their principals for the 2021 VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year award-- and now 15 semifinalists remain.

The winner of the award will be announced on television Jan. 27, at the 30th annual EDDY Awards: Live from Jacksonville. The hour-long awards show will be televised live on Channel 4 and emceed by The Morning Show anchor Melanie Lawson.

Teachers selected as their school’s Teacher of the Year qualify for the award, coordinated by the Jacksonville Public Education Fund. Five semifinalists will be announced Dec. 1.

Duval County’s winner will compete against their peers from around the state for Florida Teacher of the Year.

Below is the list of semifinalists for the 2021 VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year: