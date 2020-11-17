1 dead, 1 injured in Lackawanna shooting, says JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was injured in an early morning shooting in Lackawanna, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO responded to the scene at the 2800 block of Maplewood Street in response to the shooting. Officers found an adult man and an adult woman shot inside of a vehicle. Both were taken to a local hospital, where the female was pronounced dead. The man’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Homicide detectives are leading an investigation, including speaking with two potential witnesses to the shooting. JSO says at least three people were gathered outside in the street when the crime occurred. Police believe both victims were sitting in a vehicle when an unknown suspect approached and fired at least 8 shots.

The Sheriff’s Office believes the suspect fled in a black Chevy Impala. During a briefing, JSO said it does not suspect there is any threat to the community.

Anyone with details that could help investigators are urged to contact JSO by phone at (904 630-0500 or by email at JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.