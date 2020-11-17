Bond revoked for mother under investigation after death of young son

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A judge has decided to revoke the bond for a Jacksonville Beach mother who was arrested after her 3-year-old son was found unresponsive and later died last month.

Amy Oliver is now back in Duval County jail after the judge agreed with prosecutors that she was likely to harm herself.

Oliver is under investigation following the death of her young son and is charged with aggravated assault on an emergency care provider and possession of a controlled substance. She has not been charged with her son’s death.

Oliver, 46, was arrested after her son was found unresponsive on the floor of a bedroom on Republic Drive in Jacksonville Beach. Her son, who court records show was 3, later died, and News4Jax learned that Oliver is considered a suspect in his death.

Court records show the child was at the center of a custody dispute between his parents.

According to an arrest report, Jacksonville Beach police responded around 5 p.m. Tuesday to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department at the home after the child’s father called for help, saying the child was not breathing and he was attempting CPR.

After they found the child in the bedroom and took him to a hospital, where he died, they found Oliver had locked herself in a bathroom and refused to come out, according to the arrest report.

The arrest report said the father of the child forced the door open and JFRD personnel entered and found Oliver holding an uncapped syringe. Oliver then lunged toward a JFRD member in his full uniform, “making a stabbing motion with the syringe,” the report said.

After officers were able to place Oliver into custody and paramedics tended to her self-inflicted wounds, she was taken to Memorial Hospital, the report shows. Police also said they found a purse lying on the floor of the bathroom of the home and a controlled substance was eventually found inside the bag. The report said there were no prescription bottles inside the purse and no other indication the pills were prescribed to her by a doctor.

The bond revocation motion said Oliver had used a razor to slash herself in the neck, wrists and upper thighs.

The motion also revealed that while police were trying to get Oliver out of the bathroom that night, a text message “strongly suggested that Defendant made a premeditated decision” to take the boy’s life and then her own, for the purpose of inflicting pain on the boy’s father and his family.

During an interview, Oliver said “the child didn’t suffer” and that she “did not want the child to go on living without her,” according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. The statements were made before she was told that her son had died, investigators said.