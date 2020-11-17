Clay County man suspected of 5 armed robberies in 3 counties arrested

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – A Clay County man suspected in a string of armed robberies has been arrested, Sheriffs from four local counties announced Tuesday.

Investigators said Noe Cruz, 22, is thought to be behind a series of at least five hold-ups in Putnam, Alachua and Bradford counties. Cruz is accused of robbing a Domino’s Pizza restaurant in Palatka, gas stations in Interlachen and Lawtey and a sex shop last month.

The Keystone Heights resident, who has no prior criminal history, is believed to have worn a red bandana during the robberies and drove the same car, a green SUV.

When Cruz was arrested by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-automatic bb-gun was found in the front seat of his car, which appeared to match the firearm seen in surveillance videos, according to arrest reports.

“The very nature of the actions of this individual potentially could have resulted in injury or death to an innocent person as in each instance the suspect was armed with a firearm,” Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach said.

Investigators said they believe Cruz intended to continue his crime spree if he had not been arrested. About $6,000 was stolen during the robberies, investigators said.

The suspect’s bond total in the three counties is $325,000.