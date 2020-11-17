Investigation into drug trafficking operation nets 4 Jacksonville arrests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four men have been arrested as the result of an investigation into a multi-state drug trafficking operation, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the operation moved large amounts of cocaine and heroin up and down I-95 from Charlotte, North Carolina to Jacksonville.

Court documents indicate JSO used court-ordered phone taps, electronic and in-person surveillance to trace the movements of Xavier Floyd, David Scott and Tory Wilson.

Investigators believe Scott, 72, is what’s known as a mule.

“A mule is someone who you would not suspect to be transporting drugs, or carrying drugs, or even involved in some type of drugs," explained News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson.

According to the arrest warrant, Scott was told to drive to Charlotte to pick up a kilogram of heroin in March. He was under surveillance by JSO and detectives followed him to North Carolina to observe the pickup.

The warrant states that when Scott started heading back to Jacksonville, detectives alerted JSO. Scott went through a COVID-19 checkpoint on I-95 in Nassau County, and then was stopped by the DEA there.

According to the warrant, agents found a kilo of heroin in the SUV and removed it, but didn’t tell him so as not to jeopardize the investigation. After Scott was allowed to continue on his way, investigators said, Scott called ahead to his boss and drove to his house.

That’s when, the warrant states, the men realized the heroin was gone. It’s unclear exactly where Scott was arrested.

Floyd, an arrest warrant reveals, is also a suspected drug courier who would pick up the drugs and bring them back to Wilson in Jacksonville.

Christopher Starkes, a fourth man, was also arrested, but his warrant was pending. More arrests are possible.