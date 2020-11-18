Man shot and killed by 4 officers during traffic stop in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A passenger in a vehicle that police pulled over Tuesday night on the Westside was shot and killed when officers said he became agitated, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

A JSO spokesman said that during the traffic stop on San Juan Avenue at Cassat Avenue at about 10:40 p.m., officers attempted to deescalate the situation. A few minutes later, all four officers opened fire and killed the man, but the driver and a backseat passenger were not injured, according to police.

I spoke w a woman who identified herself as the grandmother of the man who was shot & killed by police last night on San Juan/Cassat Ave. She didn’t give his name but said he’s 19-years-old & was most likely getting off work from a nearby McDonalds. @wjxt4 https://t.co/OgC9UlcUbu — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) November 18, 2020

Police said a handgun was found on the passenger’s side of the car, but no further information about the shooting was released, including why the car was pulled over in the first place.

The officers were not hurt. They will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in all use-of-force incidents.

UNCUT: JSO news conference on deadly officer-involved shooting

Police did not identify the person shot but a woman told News4Jax the person shot was her 19-year-old grandson, who most likely had just left his job at a McDonald’s restaurant on Roosevelt Boulevard. She said he was a good child with two jobs and had several siblings.

JSO said two of the officers involved in the shooting have been with the department for three years. The other two worked for JSO for 10 years and 25 years. It was the first officer-involved shooting for each of them.

JSO said the officers were wearing body cameras.

According to News4Jax records, this was the 14th person shot by Jacksonville officers this year. Nine of those shootings were fatal.

Last year, The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had had nine officer-involved shootings -- six of them fatal.