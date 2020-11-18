Police responding to disturbance call in St. Augustine shoot, kill man

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Augustine Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a police officer on Masters Drive.

Chuck Mulligan, with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, said his department responded as backup. He said a call was made shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday to the St. Augustine Police Department in reference to a domestic disturbance at a home.

Mulligan said someone at the home, who was believed to be intoxicated, was trying to leave the home and get behind the wheel of a car. He said people at the home got involved and called police.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man who was attempting to leave the home at some point garnered a firearm, and when a deputy and officer met him at the front door, there was “an exchange of some sort." Mulligan said that’s when the officer and deputy fired shots at the man, who died from his injuries.

Mulligan said neither the deputy nor the officer were injured. The man who died was not identified by investigators.