Committee holding public hearing on Lot J project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville has invited the public to weigh-in on the controversial project that would build an entertainment complex outside TIAA Bank Field in Lot J.

A meeting Thursday is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. When it’s live, click the photo below to watch.

The complex proposed by Jaguars owner Shad Khan in Lot J of TIAA Bank Field has received some pushback from the public, but a group of influential businessmen said it will support the plan if certain conditions are met.

During the meeting, an auditor will be giving an update on the costs to the city, then there will be questions from council members and a presentation from the Jaguars.

The $445 million complex would include bars, restaurants, housing and offices. The price tag would be split between the city and the Jaguars.

In a letter sent Monday to Mayor Lenny Curry and each Jacksonville City Council member, the Civic Council outlined the conditions it believes need to be satisfied before morning forward: