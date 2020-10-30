Most Jacksonville voters oppose city’s stake in Lot J development

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An overwhelming majority of Jacksonville voters are opposed to the city’s plan to invest over $200 million in the development of an entertainment complex at Lot J near TIAA Bank Field, according to a new poll.

The public opinion poll conducted by Barcelo & Company found that 70 percent of those surveyed are not in favor of the city’s stake in the project, with 25 percent of them strongly opposed. Only 17 percent of those polled support the city’s investment with 6 percent strongly in favor of it.

That’s compared to 64 percent of respondents who indicated they’re generally pleased with how the city spends taxpayer money and 30 percent of voters who said they’re not satisfied with the city’s spending.

Individuals surveyed were also presented with various scenarios and asked if those factors would make them more or less likely to support the city’s Lot J investment. Here’s how they responded to those scenarios:

More Likely Wouldn’t Matter Less Likely Don’t Know Land contains significant pollution 6% 17% 72% 5% No DIA approval or consultation 7% 18% 68% 7% No agreement on design specs 9% 19% 66% 7% Land is in a flood plain 6% 28% 60% 5% No lease extension past 2030 7% 28% 59% 5% Councilmen aboard Khan’s yacht 7% 31% 55% 6% No agreement on # of London games 7% 34% 54% 5% City to borrow $250 million 25% 25% 43% 7% $65M no-interest loan to developer 22% 22% 49% 7%

Besides Lot J, the poll also gauged residents' attitudes toward a variety of public figures, including Mayor Lenny Curry and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan. Below is a brief summary of the survey’s findings:

More than half of those polled (56 percent) have a positive impression of Curry;

Less than half (49 percent) gave the mayor a favorable job approval rating;

Khan is viewed positively by more than half (52 percent) of those polled;

More than half (58 percent) have negative feelings about the Jaguars' community impact;

An overwhelming majority (71 percent) of voters have a positive image of City Council;

Most respondents (73 percent) have a positive impression of their council representatives;

Councilman Matt Carlucci holds a strong public approval rating (76 percent);

The survey of likely and active voters across Duval County was conducted by phone from Oct. 18 through Oct. 24, according to Barcelo & Company. The statistical margin of error is 4.7 percent.