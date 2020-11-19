COVID-19 in courtrooms prompts Duval County to halt trials this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Both trials scheduled to begin this week in Duval County were put on hold over possible exposure of jurors to a person who believed he was exposed to COVID-19. Attorney Regina Wright also said her client tested positive for the virus after being exposed last week to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office fingerprint examiner who had tested positive.

“I raised that concern that if he was exposed or if he were positive, then that obviously was a concern for me because I didn’t want to expose my family to virus,” Wright told News4Jax.

Wright said she found out her client was positive from the prosecutor.

The Florida Times-Union reported a second defendant slated to go on this week also tested positive for coronavirus.

News4Jax obtained court records of a motion prosecutors filed Wednesday asking for a continuance of two trials. In the second case, the state said attorneys were seated near a defendant who was being held at Jacksonville’s Montgomery Correctional facility who was showing symptoms of COVID-19, including coughing continuously during jury selection.

The defense attorney in that case had no objection to delaying the trial.

One of the defendants, Trey Carter, had also filed a civil lawsuit against the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in September claiming negligence for “failure to exercise ... the care that a reasonably prudent person would take or exercise in like circumstances as this state of emergency of a deadly disease COVID-19.”

Wright said keeping defendants in jail longer because trials are delayed because of the pandemic is not fair, but that holding trials may be too risky until there’s a widely available vaccine.

“We have clients who were sitting in jail languishing,” Wright said. “Many of them want to go to trial and are expressing their needs to go to trial, but then you also have this public health concerns that kind of militates against that.”

Duval County suspended trials in March as the city and state entered a lockdown as coronavirus cases began mounting in Florida. In-person trials just resumed in mid-October.