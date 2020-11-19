49ºF

Local News

Plan would allow River City Brewing Company to remain open until September 2022

Jim Piggott, Reporter

Tags: Jacksonville
River City Brewing Company
River City Brewing Company (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Downtown Investment Authority on Wednesday discussed the redevelopment of the River City Brewing Company site on Jacksonville’s Southbank.

The land is owned by the city. A South Florida developer is proposing tearing down the landmark restaurant, building apartments and making improvements to the marina on-site. It would be a $92 million development.

During Wednesday’s Downtown Investment Authority meeting, an agreement was tweaked.

Under the plan, the current restaurant would be allowed to remain open until September 2022.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: