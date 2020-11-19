Plan would allow River City Brewing Company to remain open until September 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Downtown Investment Authority on Wednesday discussed the redevelopment of the River City Brewing Company site on Jacksonville’s Southbank.

The land is owned by the city. A South Florida developer is proposing tearing down the landmark restaurant, building apartments and making improvements to the marina on-site. It would be a $92 million development.

During Wednesday’s Downtown Investment Authority meeting, an agreement was tweaked.

Under the plan, the current restaurant would be allowed to remain open until September 2022.