JSO: Shooting victim’s story doesn’t add up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is trying to piece together how a man ended up shot in Jacksonville.

The shooting victim arrived to the hospital with a gunshot wound after midnight Friday and police were called. The victim told officers that he was sitting in a car at the Taco Bell on Atlantic Boulevard near the Arlington Expressway when someone shot him and fled the scene.

However, a JSO officer was in the parking lot behind the Taco Bell during the timeframe the victim said the shooting occurred. The officer never heard gunshots, according to police and there’s no evidence a shooting occurred there.

Officers said the victim changed his story and said there were multiple shooters and that there were more inconsistencies in his claim.

