More than 500 shot in Jacksonville so far this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 500 people have been shot in Jacksonville so far this year, according to News4Jax records.

The city reached the grim milestone Wednesday evening when Jacksonville police found a man with a gunshot wound in the area of Ricker Road and 103rd Street. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several hours later, two teenage boys were shot in the parking lot of a hotel on 103rd Street near Interstate 295, bringing the number of people shot in 2020 to 502.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the teens told police they were standing in the parking lot early Thursday morning when a vehicle pulled up and at least one person inside started shooting at them. The teens were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In 2019, there were 389 people shot in Jacksonville.