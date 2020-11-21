Friends, family honor Jacksonville teen who died during traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Friday night, loved ones gathered to honor the life of 18-year-old Devon Gregory.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the medical examiner found Gregory had a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday night.

It happened near Cassat Avenue and San Juan Drive.

Family and friends who gathered Friday were wearing red, Gregory’s favorite color.

News4Jax spoke with one of Gregory’s cousins who said she is heartbroken.

She saw the body camera video that JSO released Thursday but she says there are still many questions to be answered.

The video shows what happened Tuesday night.

Investigators say they were conducting a traffic stop on the Westside of the city when the car Gregory was in appeared to be swerving.

Once the car was stopped, police said they smelled marijuana in the car where Gregory was sitting in the passenger seat.

In the 19 minute video, officers repeatedly ask Gregory to put his hands up, but he refused.

Once police heard a gunshot go off, officers opened fire.

At this time, the medical examiner has not said if the self-inflicted gunshot wound resulted in Gregory’s death.