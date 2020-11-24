4 firefighters hurt attempting rescue from house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four firefighters suffered burns Tuesday while trying to rescue someone from inside a burning single-family home on Acorn Street in Northwest Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Fire-Rescue was called just after 1 p.m. and saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the house. Neighbors said someone was trapped inside, so four firefighters force their way inside and encountered high heat and flames.

JFRD Chief Keith Powers said the firefighters sustained first- and second-degree burns, but they were in good condition and should be treated and released from UF Health Jacksonville Medical Center within hours.

Powers credited the high-quality bunker gear the city issues preventing more serious injuries to the firefighters. He said one fireman “fussed” about being sent home to recover, saying he wanted to back to work.

It turns out that no one was found inside the home.