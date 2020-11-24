Jacksonville police announce arrest in Normandy Park murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of a young woman who was found fatally shot Monday morning at Normandy Park, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Police no longer identify victims of crimes, but the woman’s uncle, Timothy Williams, identified the victim as Ta’Liyah Williams. He said she had been trying to leave an abusive relationship with a man named Deiondre Lewis.

Police confirmed Tuesday that Lewis had been charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed firearm in connection with the shooting.

Detectives said the victim’s body was found between the parking lot and the athletic fields on Lindsey Road at Greek Road. Witnesses told police a single shot was fired after an argument.

Lewis, who matched the description of the gunman provided by a witness, was detained about a mile away on Fouraker Road, police said.

A weapon and other evidence were located between where the victim was found and where Lewis was taken into custody, police said.

“Ta’Liyah was a beautiful soul. And she didn’t deserve this. She didn’t deserve this at all. She deserved better,” Timothy Williams said.

Timothy Williams said his niece was a strong and smart woman, who never spoke up about the abuse.

Ta’Liyah Williams

“What I hope can happen now is people who do see this or read about this that they understand that with domestic violence that you just need to get away from that person. It doesn’t get better,” he said. “And if something happens. you need to let people know about it. People will love you, they’ll take care of you, because you never know how far things will go.”

Detectives said a car in the parking lot was searched and will be processed. Police said there were no children in the park at the time of the shooting.