80 firefighters working massive fire at Jacksonville trucking company

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville firefighters are working to extinguish the remaining hot spots from a massive fire in a multi-use building on New Kings Road near the intersection of Gilchrist Road in Northwest Jacksonville.

A spokesperson for JFRD said the building was a place of business for a trucking company and held several storage units. Firefighters got the call before 3:15 Wednesday morning.

The fire was called ‘under control’ just before 5:30 a.m., but heavy smoke is still visible from a distance. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office closed both lanes of New Kings Road blocked off while firefighters are still on scene.

UPDATE: JFRD says no one was hurt. We are learning it was a multi-use building including storage and a trucking company @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/J2xfz9HlAO — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) November 25, 2020

Both lanes will remain closed until 8 a.m. JSO may partially reopen the southbound side of New Kings Road at 8, but the northbound side will be closed until 10 a.m.

At least 10 ladders with Jacksonville Fire Rescue were on scene before 5 a.m.. Several ambulances were standing-by as well in case of injury, but there were none.

News4Jax will update this story as more information becomes available.