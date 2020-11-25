‘The case isn’t going cold’: Search for answers continues a year after death of father of 14

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A year after a father of 14 children was killed, his mother is still searching for answers.

Shawntina Benton said her son, 30-year-old Freddy Patterson, was shot and killed Nov. 23, 2019, at a home at Flanders and West 18th streets in Hogan’s Creek.

“I can’t get over it. I can’t move forward. I’m always angry with somebody,” Benton told News4Jax on Tuesday.

Benton said someone knocked on the front door of the home and shot her son when he opened the door.

“I just want to know why,” she said. “He was targeted.”

No arrests have been made, but Benton said she won’t stop fighting until she gets closure.

“The case isn’t going cold. That’s not going to happen. I’m not going to allow that,” Benton said. “All I want is closure. That’s it. That’s all I want is closure.”

Family photo of Freddy Patterson. (Provided to WJXT)

She described her son as the life of the party and a devoted father.

“It’s like a piece of the rock that’s been gone from the family,” Benton said. “It will never be the same because we can’t bring him back.”

She said her grandchildren miss their father.

“It’s just sad. He left behind 14 kids. That’s a lot,” Benton said. “They miss their dad. They can’t cope with it. They really miss their dad.”

Benton said she couldn’t comment on whether the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has any leads, but added she trusts police will make an arrest. Anyone with any information about Patterson’s death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).