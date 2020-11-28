Marion County authorities search for missing, endangered 4-month-old boy

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Saturday for a 4-month-old boy who is believed to be missing and endangered.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the boy was last seen on Nov. 24 and is believed to be with his mother, Jennifer Rottmann.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) issued a pick-up order for the young boy, but they have not been able to locate him, the Sheriff’s Office said.

His last known address is in Ocala.

Anyone with information about Jacob is asked to call 911.